Channeling Nicolas Maduro: Gerald Celente and Rick Wiles Discuss VP Harris’s Economic Plan
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
161 views • 9 months ago

The USA's 2024 general election is less than 12 weeks away. In politics, things can change overnight. Months ago, the Democrats were weighted down with the unpopularity of an aging Joe Biden and his Bidenomics. In a matter of weeks, President Trump survived an attempted assassination and Joe Biden suddenly withdrew from the race. His unpopular Vice President, Kamala Harris, was quickly anointed as his replacement. Overnight, the news media declared that Kamala Harris' popularity was soaring. Mrs. Harris had a dilemma. She could not run on the merits of Bidenomics. She had to come up with a plan to undo 4 years of inflation. The Vice President's advisors gave her a plan that borders on plagiarizing Nicholas Maduro's communism. If you believe the polls, half of the American public loves it. Rick Wiles checks in with trends expert Gerald Celente to get his perspective on the mood of the American electorate. Gerald is the publisher of Trends Journal, a publication that Rick has read for many years.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Gerald Celente. Airdate 08/19/2024


Watch this FULL show:

https://www.trunews.com/video-article/channeling-nicolas-maduro-gerald-celente-and-rick-wiles-discuss-vp-harris-s-economic-plan


