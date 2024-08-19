The USA's 2024 general election is less than 12 weeks away. In politics, things can change overnight. Months ago, the Democrats were weighted down with the unpopularity of an aging Joe Biden and his Bidenomics. In a matter of weeks, President Trump survived an attempted assassination and Joe Biden suddenly withdrew from the race. His unpopular Vice President, Kamala Harris, was quickly anointed as his replacement. Overnight, the news media declared that Kamala Harris' popularity was soaring. Mrs. Harris had a dilemma. She could not run on the merits of Bidenomics. She had to come up with a plan to undo 4 years of inflation. The Vice President's advisors gave her a plan that borders on plagiarizing Nicholas Maduro's communism. If you believe the polls, half of the American public loves it. Rick Wiles checks in with trends expert Gerald Celente to get his perspective on the mood of the American electorate. Gerald is the publisher of Trends Journal, a publication that Rick has read for many years.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Gerald Celente. Airdate 08/19/2024





Watch this FULL show:

https://www.trunews.com/video-article/channeling-nicolas-maduro-gerald-celente-and-rick-wiles-discuss-vp-harris-s-economic-plan





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/aug-19-2024-channeling-nicolas-maduro-gerald-celente-and-rick-wiles-discuss-vp-harriss-economic-plan





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf



