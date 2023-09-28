BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Last Place You Want To Be #shorts
The TimeKeeper Journeys
The TimeKeeper Journeys
10 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 09/28/2023

The Last Place You Want to Be…

Just how bad have things become in this society? Consider this observation...The last place you want your developing child to be is in the school system. If you are sick, the last place you want to be is in the hospital. If you are looking for justice, the last place you will find it is in the court. If you have any money left, the last place you want to put it is in the bank. If you want to be informed, the last place you will learn anything is by watching the news.


If ever there was a time for alarm, that time is now.


Credit to Chunga for the observation

Keywords
collapsepoliticsconspiracyshorts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy