The Last Place You Want To Be #shorts

The Last Place You Want to Be…

Just how bad have things become in this society? Consider this observation...The last place you want your developing child to be is in the school system. If you are sick, the last place you want to be is in the hospital. If you are looking for justice, the last place you will find it is in the court. If you have any money left, the last place you want to put it is in the bank. If you want to be informed, the last place you will learn anything is by watching the news.





If ever there was a time for alarm, that time is now.





Credit to Chunga for the observation

