There is no place for Islamic culture in Europe – Italian PM





Mass demonstrations in support of Palestine are taking place across the globe, but Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took aim at Islamic culture, saying that ‘there is no place for it in Europe.’ RT contributor Rachel Marsden reports.





Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/RTnews





Follow us on Telegram:

https://t.me/rtnews





Follow us on X:

https://twitter.com/RT_com