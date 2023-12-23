Create New Account
There is no place for Islamic culture in Europe – Italian PM
Mass demonstrations in support of Palestine are taking place across the globe, but Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took aim at Islamic culture, saying that ‘there is no place for it in Europe.’ RT contributor Rachel Marsden reports.


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

