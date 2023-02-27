© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29wnkbee22
“The CCP Has Adopted An Ancient Chinese War Strategy — To Subdue The Enemy Without Having To Fight. It Has Weaponized U.S. Government Agencies, The DOJ, FBI, IRS, And SEC, To Launch An Assault On The U.S. Constitution.”
@stinchfield1776 and @Nicole7749 discussing why Congress must investigate the best example of CCP infiltration of the United States: lawfare against the CCP’s number one enemy, Mr. Miles Guo.
#Stinchfield #CCPInfiltration #NFSC #MilesGuo