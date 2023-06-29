The Healthy American Peggy Hall
Premiered6/28/2023
Meet Michael Siefert, CEO of www.publicsq.com where the NON-WOKE go to shop!
WATCH NEXT:
• Your QUESTIONS --...
"The End of C0v!!D"
Register for FREE: https://theendofcovid.com/ref/483/
I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One!
Thank you for your financial support!
✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do...
✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE:
https://peggyhall.substack.com/
✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS
Save 10% Use code: happy10
https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org
✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:
http://peggyhall.tv
✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course:
https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7
✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall
MONDAYS 11am pacific:
/ livingswellwithpe...
✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:
https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur
✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn
✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:
http://preparewithpeggy.com