Remembering Those Who Gave The Last Full Measure
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
Follow
46 views • 3 months ago

Join us at Underground USA dot com for a poignant journey through the history and meaning of Memorial Day, a day when our nation comes together to honor the brave men and women who sacrificed everything for our freedom. From its origins after the Civil War to its modern-day observance, we explore how Memorial Day transcends mere tradition, becoming a sacred duty and a testament to courage and sacrifice. Discover why remembering these heroes is vital, not just for their bravery, but for the unity and gratitude it fosters in our nation. Tune in to Underground USA as we delve into the personal stories, timeless rituals, and enduring legacy that define Memorial Day...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/remembering-those-who-gave-the-last


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokegold star familiescost of freedomneomarxismultimate sacrificememorial day tributefreedom is not freehonor the fallenremember and honormilitary heroesmemorial day historynever forget their sacrifice
