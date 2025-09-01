CHAPTER 1.2 THE TEMPLARS AND THEIR FRIENDS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This chapter describes the rise of the "Knights templars" , "The priory of Zion"," the Jesuit order" and the ultimate creation of the "Free masons" who has been in charge of our SCRIPTED history for centuries.
The book can be found on amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976
Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid