CHAPTER 1.2 THE TEMPLARS AND THEIR FRIENDS

This chapter describes the rise of the "Knights templars" , "The priory of Zion"," the Jesuit order" and the ultimate creation of the "Free masons" who has been in charge of our SCRIPTED history for centuries.





The book can be found on amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976





Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid