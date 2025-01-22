BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE TUCKER CARLSON 🎙 ERIC ADAMS ☭ GASLIGHT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 7 months ago

Having been indicted by the Biden DOJ for political crimes, New York Mayor Eric Adams is sounding a lot like a Trump voter these days.


(0:00) Eric Adams’ Indictment Is Ridiculous

(6:04) How Biden Destroyed New York With Immigration

(17:27) What Do New Yorkers Think About the Illegal Immigrants?

(19:10) Pressing Adams on His Sanctuary City Policy

(22:36) How Illegal Immigration Is Fueling America’s Labor Crisis

(29:43) How to Clean Up New York

(37:55) Did Eric Adams Leave the Democrat Party?

(40:34) Will Adams Go to Jail?

(41:32) Adams’ Conversation With Donald Trump

(45:54) America’s Mental Health Crisis


Includes paid partnerships


Source: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1881854369894703418


Thumbnail: https://x.com/notlouisck/status/1881801572210077835?s=46

Keywords
tucker carlsongaslightingeric adamsmulti pronged attackall a big shoah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy