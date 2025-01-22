THE TUCKER CARLSON 🎙 ERIC ADAMS ☭ GASLIGHT

Having been indicted by the Biden DOJ for political crimes, New York Mayor Eric Adams is sounding a lot like a Trump voter these days.





(0:00) Eric Adams’ Indictment Is Ridiculous

(6:04) How Biden Destroyed New York With Immigration

(17:27) What Do New Yorkers Think About the Illegal Immigrants?

(19:10) Pressing Adams on His Sanctuary City Policy

(22:36) How Illegal Immigration Is Fueling America’s Labor Crisis

(29:43) How to Clean Up New York

(37:55) Did Eric Adams Leave the Democrat Party?

(40:34) Will Adams Go to Jail?

(41:32) Adams’ Conversation With Donald Trump

(45:54) America’s Mental Health Crisis





Includes paid partnerships





Source: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1881854369894703418





Thumbnail: https://x.com/notlouisck/status/1881801572210077835?s=46