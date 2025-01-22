THE TUCKER CARLSON 🎙 ERIC ADAMS ☭ GASLIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Having been indicted by the Biden DOJ for political crimes, New York Mayor Eric Adams is sounding a lot like a Trump voter these days.
(0:00) Eric Adams’ Indictment Is Ridiculous
(6:04) How Biden Destroyed New York With Immigration
(17:27) What Do New Yorkers Think About the Illegal Immigrants?
(19:10) Pressing Adams on His Sanctuary City Policy
(22:36) How Illegal Immigration Is Fueling America’s Labor Crisis
(29:43) How to Clean Up New York
(37:55) Did Eric Adams Leave the Democrat Party?
(40:34) Will Adams Go to Jail?
(41:32) Adams’ Conversation With Donald Trump
(45:54) America’s Mental Health Crisis
Source: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1881854369894703418
Thumbnail: https://x.com/notlouisck/status/1881801572210077835?s=46