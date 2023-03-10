BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Founder of US Inventor Paul Morinville shares his experience of CCP’s “BGY” plan
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aoss344fd

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Founder of US Inventor Paul Morinville @Paul_Morinville shares his experience of CCP’s “BGY” plan: A woman stood by the bathtub in his hotel room offering to give him a bath. A woman from the biggest law firm in China offered him a Chinese wife, a “Huawei job” or a “venture capitalist position” to bribe him. The small little nudges that CCP can do with this across thousands of people is changing this country. This is an evil method of manipulation and it must be stopped.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 美国发明家组织创始人保罗·莫林维尔讲述他所经历的中共“蓝金黄”计划：他入住酒店的一位女士要求给他洗澡。一位来自中共国最大律师事务所的女士问他想不想要一位中国老婆，或者用“华为工作”或“风险投资家职位”来贿赂他。中共这些小伎俩如果用在数千人身上将会改变这个国家，这种操纵人的办法很邪恶，必须被阻止。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
