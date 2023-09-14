Russian Naval Air Defense System Destroyed….Ukrainian Commandoes Seize Oil Platforms

It appears that Ukraine has launched a second phase of its military counteroffensive against Russia. Yesterday missiles fired by Ukraine hit Russia’s naval port in Crimea. A warship and submarine were destroyed, along with a large section of the naval port which serves as the headquarters for Russia’s Black Sea Naval Fleet. The Storm Shadow missiles were supplied by Great Britain. Today another round of missile and drone attacks scored big hits against a Russian S-400 air defense system. Ukraine’s military also released video of commandoes seizing control of Russian oil platforms. Clearly something big started this week that could provoke Russia to launch a devastating attack on Ukraine, possibly even London.

We have a lot prepared for you today including updates on the Federal Reserve Bank’s scheme to introduce a CBDC digital dollar. Constitutionalist Paul Engel will join us later in this hour.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/14/23

Show guest: Paul Engel, Constitution Study





