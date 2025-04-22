Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 22, 2025 – My job is to FREE YOUR MIND from myths, indoctrination and false beliefs… even if it HURTS!

- AI-Generated Images of Biblical Trumpets (0:00)

- Challenging Christian Myths (5:10)

- The Rapture Myth and Bible Interpretation (10:55)

- AI-Generated Images of the Third and Fourth Trumpets (24:15)

- The Fifth and Sixth Trumpets: Impact on the United States and Middle East (29:58)

- The Seventh Trumpet and Final Impact (41:25)

- The Role of Indoctrination and the Importance of Questioning (47:55)

- The Impact of Trump's Tariffs on the US Economy (1:12:44)

- The Importance of Gold and the Collapsing Dollar (1:13:05)

- Trump's Economic Strategy and Its Implications (1:15:47)

- Impact on Midterm Elections and American Public (1:22:17)

- Challenges of Replacing Chinese Manufacturing (1:25:51)

- Economic and Political Ramifications (1:33:33)

- The Role of AI and Technological Advancements (1:33:59)

- Naval and Space Warfare Capabilities (2:12:23)

- Geopolitical Alliances and Economic Strategies (2:23:01)

- The Future of Education and Technology (2:31:59)

- The Role of Directed Energy Weapons in Modern Warfare (2:32:20)

- The Impact of Global Economic Policies on International Relations (2:35:35)

- Gold Backing the Dollar and Political Neutrality (2:37:40)

- Military Confrontation and Negotiation with China (2:38:59)

- Trade Imbalances and American Consumer Behavior (2:41:27)

- Critique of Government Officials and Media (2:42:41)

- Hope for the Future and Personal Reflections (2:45:35)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





