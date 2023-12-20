Exterminator (1989, Arcade)

Exterminator is an action game developed and published by Premier Technology and Gottlieb. It was also released for PC, Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum and C64. You are a pest control exterminator who is just a giant disembodied hand, and you need to clean the houses of a street off pests. Each house has several rooms. You take out one room at a time. Each room consists of single screen. Pests will come forward from the back wall of the room towards you. If you kill a pest, a tile will become red (or blue in case of player 2) on the floor. If you manage to fill a line of tiles from the foreground to the back wall, you finish the room.

