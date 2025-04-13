Rocket landed in Sumy and the consequences on the ground.

The landing point is in Sumy. It is reportedly the congress center of Sumy State University.

The target may have been a military meeting or conference (the presence of military pickup trucks at the site of the strike, as well as the site itself, suggest this), but unfortunately there were many civilians within the radius of destruction.

Bezuglaya believes that the purpose of the strike was to award Ukrainian military personnel, information about which was obtained by Russian intelligence as a result of a leak.

"Appeal to Syrsky and separately to the commander of the Troops of Defense: do not gather the military for the award ceremony , and especially not in civilian cities - again the Russians had information about the gathering. And there is still a formation at the training grounds," Bezuglaya writes.

Interesting things.

The mayor of Konotop in the Sumy region demanded that the head of the Sumy regional administration kneel and apologize by 18:00, resign, and also dismiss the head of the local SBU . Security Service of Ukraine or Sluzhba Bezpeky Ukrayiny (SBU)

Otherwise, the mayor of Konotop promised to tell the truth about what happened during the missile strike on Sumy.

The attack in Sumy was carried out at the awards ceremony of the 117th brigade of the Troops of Ukraine, timed to coincide with the anniversary of its formation on April 13 - Mosiychuk.

According to the former Ukrainian MP, in addition to the military, civilians with children were also present at the award ceremony. Apparently, this is what causes the many civilian casualties.

"I hope that the head of the OVA Artyukh and MP Ananchenko, who so wanted to get some PR at the festive awarding of the soldiers of the 117th brigade of the TRO on the occasion of the 7th anniversary, are already being detained in Sumy. Artyukh and Ananchenko were promoting the awarding in Sumy and gathered there not only the military but also civilians, in particular children ! Scum and scum!" Mosiychuk wrote.

Thumbnail: Missile strike in Sumy. You can see a Ukrainian military vehicle on fire in the photo and bodies.