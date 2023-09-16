Epoch Times | RFK Jr. Could Use Nuclear Option to Split 2024 Votes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epoch Times | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
RFK Jr. Could Use Nuclear Option to Split 2024 Votes
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat candidate for the 2024 presidential election, is accusing the Democratic Party of rigging its primary elections. He’s now suggesting that unless the party offers a fair path for other candidates, he will look into other options. This is causing some to believe he may either run as an Independent or with a third party.