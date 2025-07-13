© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK DIPLOMAT EXPOSES ISRAEL LOBBY'S GRIP ON BRITISH POLITICS
A startling assessment by Sir Richard Dalton, former British ambassador to Iran, reveals how pro-Israel lobbying has distorted UK democracy.
“There's the effect of intense Israeli lobbying and the linkage of Israeli lobbying to financial interests. It is a very powerful force in our society. Those who support the Israeli government through thick and thin have traditionally been very influential," he stressed.
Adding:
Brexit bonus: Macron turns UK into migrant dump, Starmer nods along
Emmanuel Macron didn’t just visit Britain – he waltzed in, gave orders, and left Keir Starmer smiling. The French president turned the UK into a migrant dumping ground to protect the EU, according to the Daily Express.
The British tabloid didn’t hold back:
“Our own obedient monkey, Keir Starmer, did exactly what Macron wanted.”
The final blow? Macron offered to return the Bayeux Tapestry – a symbol of English defeat.
Even Boris Johnson weighed in, calling Macron the “evil genius” behind the channel crossings and claiming migrants are “strike units” in his “jihad against Brexit.”