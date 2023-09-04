Things you may not know - the Origins and Purpose of Burning Man - MK Ultra involved - CIA crowd experiments involved - Owned 51% by Google. No Shit - Part A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I really didn't know much about any of this until now by watching these videos. Sure seems like a Pagan Satanic platform to me comprised with New Age Libtards and Hippies running around taking as many phych drugs as possible doing wierd stuff
Should you like a sales package on our Nature Lodge in Medellin Colombia please send me an e mail and I can send that to you : [email protected]