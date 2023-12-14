The Marian message is very simple, says Msgr. John Armitage: Share her joy at the Annunciation, where her Son became our Savior.
In 2014, on his 60th birthday, Msgr. John Armitage, then vicar general of the Diocese of Brentwood, England, was appointed the rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Norfolk.
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/our-lady-of-walsingham-and-the-dowry-of-mary
