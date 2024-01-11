The Roots To Freedom & Nature, ft. China Whistleblower - Path To Freedom Event With Jim Gale

The main speaker is Cory Endrulat (me) and I introduce several other speakers who I wanted to include within my short talk. At this event with Food Forest Abundance, my family ran the front-entrance and I helped out where I could. I was on very little sleep, but I did my best, much love.

Watch the full 5-hour event: https://bit.ly/thepathtofreedom1111

Learn more, write an article and we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and much more: https://theliberator.us

A powerful philosophical book for any reader: https://nita.one/tao

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#event #events #permaculture #speakers #speaker #speaking #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #powerfulmotivation #psychology #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #thinking #criticalthinking