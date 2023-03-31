BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔫 5 Reasons Why A Polymer 80 Build Beats A Glock 💥
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
62 views • 03/31/2023

Since building a Polymer 80 is not allowed on YouTube, I figured I would go through the top 5 reasons I like the P80. I have the PF940V2 and the PF940C both running the Patmos Arms Revelation slide.


Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:39 I built it

0:58 P80 Ergonomics

1:21 P80 Double Undercut Trigger Guard

1:47 P80 Colors

2:13 P80 Picatinny Rail

2:33 Final thoughts on the P80 Frames

Video Keywords: P80, Polymer 80, PF940V2, PF940C, P80 build, glock, The Rogue Banshee, Glock17, Glock 19, Polymer 80 Frame, P80 Frame

glockedcpolymer80p80polymer 80
