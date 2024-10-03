THERE ARE ❌ NO WORDS

Many of you have seen the pictures of this terrible story on social media. I want all of you to stop what you are doing right now and watch this interview from start to finish. I have NEVER seen a more painful, honest, but uplifting and beautiful interview on television in my life.





Pray for these people, without ceasing. God is so amazing.





Source: https://x.com/tracybeanz/status/1841504331197026352





Reposting Mike Adams' Twittwer | X post:





Willing to bet that FEMA is confiscating food supplies from people, dumping those supplies in a large pile and setting that pile on fire. FEMA wants people to die. This is engineered famine. An "American Holodomor." Weapons against humanity.





@Michael_Yon has seen this in other countries. Same pattern. Your government is at WAR with you.





https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1841641165269172252