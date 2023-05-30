CNN Ignores Viewership Again, Announces Controversial Iowa Town Hall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear on CNN for a presidential town hall moderated by Dana Bash next month, fueling speculations about his potential run in the GOP primary race. With the broadcast scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, Pence's decision seems imminent. As he takes questions from Bash and a live audience of Iowa Republicans, all eyes will be on Pence's responses concerning his strained relationship with former President Donald Trump and how he intends to do a better job than the man he once praised for 4 years.