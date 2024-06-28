BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MASSACHUSSETS JUDGE RELEASES AN ILLEGAL WHO RAPED A 15-YEAR OLD GIRL ON $500 BAIL ☭ ON THE RUN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
221 views • 10 months ago

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking a Haitian migrant accused of raping a disabled 15-year-old girl in March after he was released on a low bond on Wednesday.


A Massachusetts judge released Cory Alvarez on only a $500 bail despite the charge, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reported in a post on X Thursday. Prosecutors sought a bond of $10,000 after Massachusetts Judge Susan Sullivan rejected prosecution arguments to have Alvarez deemed dangerous and to be held, according to the Patriot Ledger, a Massachusetts-based outlet.(RELATED: ‘This Is The Result’: Blue State Sheriff Says ‘Porous Border’ Reason For ‘Preventable’ Murder Of Mom Of 5)


Alvarez was arrested on charges of raping the 15-year-old girl at a Comfort Inn which was being used as migrant housing, in Rockland, Massachusetts, when she sought assistance with loading an application on a tablet in March, CBS Boston reported. ICE placed a detainer on Alvarez after he was charged, according to WCVB 5, a Boston-based outlet.


Authorities have been unable to locate Alvarez since Sullivan granted the bail despite ICE’s detainer, the Boston Herald reported. ICE agents were seeking to take Alvarez into custody when he was released, according to the Herald.


Source: https://vidmax.com/video/228282-massachusetts-judge-releases-and-illegal-who-raped-a-15-year-old-on-500-dollar-bail-illegal-is-now-on-the-run


Thumbnail: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/haitian-migrant-raped-15-year-old-girl-at-massachusetts-hotel-being-used-as-shelter/ar-BB1k3jyE


https://www.patriotledger.com/story/news/2024/06/26/cory-alvarez-rockland-ma-migrant-rape-suspect-bail-comfort-inn/74207197007/

Keywords
rapeiceborder crisismulti pronged attackmassachussetscory alvarezjudge susan sullivan
