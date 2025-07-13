One-year-old baby tragically DIES hours after slew of ‘vaccines’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SOURCE: https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/1906117844066357756
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY BY STEVE KIRSCH -
March 27, 2025 at 4pm EST: Sa’Niya Carter, a healthy 1 year girl, goes to a wellness check in Rochester, NY. She missed her 6 month appointment so the doctor told the mom she needed to be “caught up” with the schedule, so ordered 6 vaccine shots of 12 different vaccines.
Less than 12 hours later, the baby has multiple seizures and dies in the hospital.
Autopsy reveals the child’s brain is swollen.
Many of the vaccines that were given actually have warnings that the vaccine can cause seizures and/or death but the parents were never told that.
VSRF has been involved in this case since shortly after the child died. The parents want to know what killed their child. We are arranging for a second autopsy on Monday using a protocol from a pediatric neurologist who knows all the proper tests to make so that we can determine the cause. This is an unprecedented opportunity to find out the truth.
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/mother-of-1-yr-old-girl-who-died
FULL VIDEO (DURATION: 26 MIN)
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/baby-tragically-dies-after-6-shots/
Mirrored - frankploegman
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/