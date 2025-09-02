US Lacks Critical Manufacturing For Energy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US offshored its energy manufacturing base. We now rely on adversaries for transformers, turbines, and critical materials. Bad policy has left us with fragile supply chains, unable to build the reliable power plants we desperately need.
