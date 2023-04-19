© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miles Guo told you in 2017, that there were 15,000 recruited foreign operators by the CCP at that time, you could imagine that number actually growing.
郭文贵先生在2017年告诉你，当时有15000名被中共招募的外国代理人。你可以想象这个数字实际上在增长。
