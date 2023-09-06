BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 271 - More Life?
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
4 views • 09/06/2023

In this video i’m going to try to outline further the ages old “Quest” by man for IMMORTALITY by other means than that ordained by God. In Video No.192 titled, “Immortality” posted October 16, 2021 more than year ago i stated this, “In this video i want to update what we now know to be true about the Covid 19 series of INJECTIONS because it IS a series, not just 1 injection. It has been 10 months since this evil Bio-Weapon INJECTION program was rolled out in the UK on the 7th of December 2020 by the W.H.O and the NHS. We have seen numerous attempts in “alternative” media by many individuals to understand the reason for a “mandatory” vaccine for a non existent virus. It makes NO SENSE! As time has moved on many chilling discoveries have been made about this INJECTION. We now know that the so called “vaccine” consists of numerous nefarious high tech agents. Many now understand the INJECTION has nothing to do with disease control but is an attempt to TRANSFORM mankind from the inside out into Bio-Synthetic humanoid creatures imbued with a form of IMMORTALITY. That’s what you’ll get IF the injection doesn’t kill or fatally injure you first. That has already happened to tens of millions of hapless victims worldwide.” Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5, Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
