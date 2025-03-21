Trending: Ep55: Silver Pagers, Work till you Drop, Education/Brainwashing and a bit of Good News.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This morning on Trending Richard and Jaymie cover the issues making the headlines today.
- Benjamin Netanyahu gifts a silver pager to US senator John Fetterman to celebrate the attack on Hezbollah which killed many civilians and children last year.
- More people over 65 being forced to work in the UK because they simply cannot survive on the state pension.
- Calls for UK pension age to be raised to 71, as more evidence the ‘elites’ want you to work till you drop.
- Trump disbands US Department of Education, what does that really mean?
- As always, we bring you a good news story to set up the end of your week.
This plus more in today’s show.
Start your Ickonic journey today.
New Content Daily
Feature-Length Documentaries
Exclusive Original Series
Join today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com
New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans