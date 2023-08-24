God Says: Prayer For My Judgement In This Hour🔥😲



Live by the Laws of God written in our hearts and minds when we are born. Read the bible laws written in you. God gives you the power to obey them and the words to get it done. God's written word is in your childhood mind! 2,3,4 years old. Keep everyone healthy and happy.

James 5 Repent of counterfeiting money! Matthew 4:4 AMP

But He replied, It has been written, Man shall not live and be upheld and sustained by bread alone, but by every word that comes forth from the mouth of God.

The right way to live is to build a house build a farm build a family. With your own two hands. Praying to God for justice in your great-granddaddy's life! We suffer today because of what happened then. Communism. Evil stole their farms and gold and put them into slavery under fiat-printed fake money.

Those who are addicted to drugs and homeless will have homes and families, Sound sound-minded again. While those in mansions will eat grass and lose everything they did because they did the works of darkness to obtain what they had.