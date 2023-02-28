BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole Tsai on Winn Tucson: listeners are encouraged to request their congressional members to support the NFSC Dear Colleague letter which calls for investigation into the lawsuits lodged by the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p29weo7725c

02/22/2023 Nicole Tsai on Winn Tucson: The listeners of the show are encouraged to request their congressional representatives to support the NFSC Dear Colleague letter which calls for investigation into the lawsuits lodged by the CCP against Mr. Miles Guo in America. The congressional leaders should also be urged to enforce FARA on all American law firms, PR companies, former Congress members, and high-ranking officials, who have money and business ties with the CCP, because they are the CCP’s colluders and facilitators.


02/22/2023 妮可在参加美国Winn Tucson电台节目上表示：鼓励节目的听众请他们的国会代表支持新中国联邦给国会的致同仁信，这封信呼吁调查中共在美国对郭文贵先生提起的诉讼。节目的听众还要敦促国会议员把《外国代理人登记法》落实到所有和中共有金钱或商业联系的美国律师事务所、公关公司、前国会议员和高级官员身上，因为他们是和中共勾结、给中共行方便的卖美贼。


