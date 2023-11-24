THIS IS WHAT THEY WANT !!

Irish so "upset" about a stabbing, they go out and steal training shoes from Footlocker, then set stuff on fire. Looks like organized NWO collapse to me.... These idiots doing NWO work for them. What's next Marital law/ curfew ?

(The people heard talking on this video are NOT Irish they are eastern European.)





Violent clashes erupted in Dublin's central area after a knife attack left three children and two adults injured. The incident, which occurred in Parnell Square, involved a man in his 50s stabbing several people, including a 5-year-old girl who is in critical condition. While a 6-year-old girl suffered less-serious injuries, a 5-year-old boy has been discharged. A woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s are still hospitalized with serious injuries. The Gardai, Ireland's police force, detained the suspect and are not currently considering terrorism as a motive.





The clashes between police and protesters escalated, with video footage showing confrontations, a police car set on fire, and anti-immigrant slogans being chanted. Gardai Commissioner Drew Harris condemned the violence, attributing it to a "complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology." He directed officers to make arrests in response to the unrest.





Despite the chaos, Gardai Superintendent Liam Geraghty reassured the public that there is "no terror-related activity" in the stabbings. He confirmed that a knife was used in the attack and praised members of the public who intervened to stop the assailant. Authorities are keeping an "open mind" during the early stages of the investigation.





The violence disrupted public transportation, with buses diverting routes away from Parnell Square, and a main train station closing. All city bus services were suspended, and Trinity College closed its gates. Protests also resulted in a bus being set on fire. European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed shock, while Ireland's deputy prime minister and Justice Minister condemned the protesters as "thugs" and "criminals" exploiting the attack to sow division.





Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald described the incident as sending "shock and horror throughout the community." The situation remains fluid, with ongoing efforts by the Gardai to restore order and conduct a thorough investigation. The broader community and political leaders await further updates as the city grapples with the aftermath of this disturbing event.