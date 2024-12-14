EXPOSED PT 1: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Senator Finchem

Sarah Westall

Senator Mark Finchem joins the program in part 1 to discuss the money laundering and trafficking ring that has taken control of Arizona. It has corrupted the state's politics from the inside out resulting in unfathomable corruption affecting people throughout the country. Finchem explains what him, Shawn Taylor and others are doing to expose and dismantle the corruption. You can support their important efforts at https://GoEFI.org or https://ElectionFairnessInstitute.org

