Your Biggest Problem 04/14/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
119 views • 5 months ago

If China stops all Shipments to America, what can we expect to happen?

Today Pastor Stan shares a Prophecy called "China and Russia" from Dumitru Duduman and also shares "Precision Prayers" by Dana Coverstone – to give you an idea of what is coming Prophetically so that you can prepare!


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


prayerchinaproblembiggestprophecy clubstan johnsonshipmentprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

05:46China’s Attack

12:04The Protector of America

14:19Precision Prayers

18:50Poisoned Water

25:36Our Sponsors

