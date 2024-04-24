Free Speech And History | David Irving





Just a Dude





Witness the unyielding spirit of free speech in action! David Irving, recipient of the prestigious George Orwell Free Speech Award, takes a fearless stand against government censorship and oppression. Despite facing bans, legal challenges, and even arrest, Irving refuses to be silenced, boldly sharing his unconventional views on World War II and the Holocaust. Join him on a journey through the dark history of speech suppression, and discover why the freedom to express unpopular opinions is the lifeblood of a healthy democracy. Will the truth be silenced, or will the power of free speech prevail?

Timestamp Headline:

00:00 - Opening Remarks and Award Presentation

01:04 - David Irving's Controversial Entry into Canada

02:35 - Irving's Legal Battles and Views on History

15:11 - Reflections on Free Speech and Historical Inquiry

15:50 - Personal Anecdotes and the Fight for 'Real History'

23:16 - Irving's Encounters with Censorship and the Media

31:03 - Uncovering Nazi Secrets: The Discovery of Glass Plates

31:18 - Controversial Deal with the Sunday Times

32:15 - Outrage and Backlash: The Fallout of Publication

34:03 - The Battle for Historical Truth

34:51 - Self-Publishing as a Strategy Against Censorship

40:40 - The Global Fight for Free Speech

50:18 - Legal Battles and Deportation: A Personal Account





Release Date: 1992

