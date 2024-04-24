Free Speech And History | David Irving

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Witness the unyielding spirit of free speech in action! David Irving, recipient of the prestigious George Orwell Free Speech Award, takes a fearless stand against government censorship and oppression. Despite facing bans, legal challenges, and even arrest, Irving refuses to be silenced, boldly sharing his unconventional views on World War II and the Holocaust. Join him on a journey through the dark history of speech suppression, and discover why the freedom to express unpopular opinions is the lifeblood of a healthy democracy. Will the truth be silenced, or will the power of free speech prevail?
Timestamp Headline:
00:00 - Opening Remarks and Award Presentation
01:04 - David Irving's Controversial Entry into Canada
02:35 - Irving's Legal Battles and Views on History
15:11 - Reflections on Free Speech and Historical Inquiry
15:50 - Personal Anecdotes and the Fight for 'Real History'
23:16 - Irving's Encounters with Censorship and the Media
31:03 - Uncovering Nazi Secrets: The Discovery of Glass Plates
31:18 - Controversial Deal with the Sunday Times
32:15 - Outrage and Backlash: The Fallout of Publication
34:03 - The Battle for Historical Truth
34:51 - Self-Publishing as a Strategy Against Censorship
40:40 - The Global Fight for Free Speech
50:18 - Legal Battles and Deportation: A Personal Account
Release Date: 1992
🔗 All Credit To David Irving: https://twitter.com/irving_books/status/1781090294852727081
🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://irvingbooks.com/donate/
🔗 David Irving Books: https://irvingbooks.com/product-category/books/
