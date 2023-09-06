The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 268 - Emerald Empire!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video i want to look at the convergence of concepts such as
empiricism, relativism, empire, simulacrum and simulation. The lived out
reality of these philosophical principles by the masses has together
enabled the emergence of the World Empire “MIND” Of The Beast. Yes, it
is a COLLECTIVE MIND that now governs the direction of man. The Greening
of the Earth, sustainability and environmentalism are ideas rooted in
these philosophies. Environmentalism is NOT a NEW IDEA and has been
around a long time. It is just Nature Worship under a different banner.
