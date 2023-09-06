The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 268 - Emerald Empire!

In this video i want to look at the convergence of concepts such as empiricism, relativism, empire, simulacrum and simulation. The lived out reality of these philosophical principles by the masses has together enabled the emergence of the World Empire “MIND” Of The Beast. Yes, it is a COLLECTIVE MIND that now governs the direction of man. The Greening of the Earth, sustainability and environmentalism are ideas rooted in these philosophies. Environmentalism is NOT a NEW IDEA and has been around a long time. It is just Nature Worship under a different banner. Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

