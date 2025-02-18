Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 50 | Cryptid Women’s Society: Unraveling the Unknown

If you love cryptids, UFOs, and all things mysterious, this episode is for you! I'm sitting down with Lisa Gembitsky and Juliet Adams, the amazing founders of the Cryptid Women’s Society, to dive into their work creating a space for women who are drawn to the strange and unexplained.

From Bigfoot sightings to eerie encounters and out-of-this-world experiences, Lisa and Juliet have seen it all. They’re sharing their wildest stories, their mission to bring more women into paranormal research, and what it really means to explore the unknown.

This is a conversation that’s eerie, insightful, and full of stories that just might keep you up at night. 👽👻✨

Join Lisa and Juliet at https://cryptidwomensociety.com.

