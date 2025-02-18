BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 50 | Cryptid Women’s Society: Unraveling the Unknown
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
7 views • 6 months ago

If you love cryptids, UFOs, and all things mysterious, this episode is for you! I'm sitting down with Lisa Gembitsky and Juliet Adams, the amazing founders of the Cryptid Women’s Society, to dive into their work creating a space for women who are drawn to the strange and unexplained.

From Bigfoot sightings to eerie encounters and out-of-this-world experiences, Lisa and Juliet have seen it all. They’re sharing their wildest stories, their mission to bring more women into paranormal research, and what it really means to explore the unknown.

This is a conversation that’s eerie, insightful, and full of stories that just might keep you up at night. 👽👻✨

Join Lisa and Juliet at https://cryptidwomensociety.com.

@SovereignSisters

Cryptid Women’s Society #SovereignCast

Unraveling the Unknown #paranormal

🔔 Subscribe to the Sovereign Sisters Podcast for weekly eye-opening discussions, uncovering hidden truths, and exploring exciting new possibilities.

🌟 Mondays at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET

🎧 Watch on YouTube @SovereignSistersPodcast 🎧

🎧 Watch on Rumble @SovereignSisters 🎧

🎧 Sovereign Sisters Podcast #SovereignCast 🎧


 📘 Web Links

https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws


☕ Fuel the mission, support the vision.

https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins

AND GET FREE DOWNLOADS


☕ Purity Coffee

https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee

Use code AATKINS to save 10%

Keywords
ufosparanormalcryptidssovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkinssovereigncastcryptidwomenssocietywomenintheparanormal
