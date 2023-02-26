© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/25/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: Xi-the-Dead-Emperor's Russia visit is telling the Western world that if they do not agree to the so-called 12 Points, the CCP will provide more powerful lethal weapons to Vladimir Putin, and the PLA volunteers will merge with Putin's mafia gangs - Wagner Group
#XiJinping12Points #12Points #WagnerGroup #PLAvolunteers #drones #balloons
2/25/2023 文贵盖特：习死皇访问俄罗斯就是告诉西方，如果你不答应所谓的12条，中共就会向普京提供更牛的杀器，中共解放军会和瓦格纳雇佣军合体，你信不信？
#习近平访俄 #12条 #战争调解人 #瓦格纳雇佣军 #中共志愿军 #无人机 #气球