SHE'S LIVING IN 🫥 A SIMULATION

Hello everyone, this is YOUR Daily Dose of Internet. In this video, this woman is living in a simulation.





Links To Sources:





Blind: https://www.tiktok.com/@brittybelnap/video/7389764766052388138





Cat Ring Game: https://www.tiktok.com/@msoliday/video/7383469390739606814





Tooth: https://www.tiktok.com/@lalexg09/video/7384614402374290694





Pen Beat: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9IwsJTvWFT/





Ferrets: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C817Hl-qrm-/





Fireworks: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9Bl2Q6O-Dh/





Toot: https://www.instagram.com/p/C8vXK5thU07/





Waterslide: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/zKV8WehfLU4





Nail Polish: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3QRB7BMbpI/?igsh=MWJobDUyZjdvOHJhMw%3D%3D





Turbulence: https://video.storyful.com/record/32109





Bad Bird: https://www.instagram.com/reels/C9Nql1qpmMu/





Skateboard: https://www.instagram.com/p/C57TPt0LMZx/





Turtle: https://www.instagram.com/p/C8PLLwQSOO-/





Banana: https://www.tiktok.com/@_chip___/video/7382272130269891872





Handshake: https://www.tiktok.com/@ianpepperjack/video/7389272482601012511





Pregnant: https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/924955





Tornado: https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/1249021





Rest of the videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdkQzfvvGV5BdVmsPUNi4Dw





Songs:





Lapse - jiglr / jiglrmusic

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/3tPjLlk

Music promoted by Audio Library https://bit.ly/3tMhJmb





A Magical Journey Through Space by Leonell Cassio

/ leonellcassio

Creative Commons — Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported — CC BY-SA 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/a-magical-journey-thro...

Music promoted by Audio Library • A Magical Journey Through Space – Leo...





herbal tea by Artificial.Music / artificial-music

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/_Herbal-Tea

Music promoted by Audio Library • herbal tea – Artificial.Music (No Cop...





When Winter Rises by Vendredi / vendrediduo

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/2QNGhrw

Music promoted by Audio Library • When Winter Rises – Vendredi (No Copy...





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Welcome to your Daily Dose of Internet where I search for the best trending videos, or videos people have forgotten about, and put them all in one video. I upload 2-3 times a week to keep video quality high. I always ask for permission to share videos that I find!





If you enjoyed this video, watch my other videos as well: https://tinyurl.com/pmr7x24a





Click here to subscribe today: https://bit.ly/2Qts9Uo





►►►Follow me!





Discord: https://discord.gg/ddoi





My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmdmZp1K_kjXYBKgyqg_5LA





Twitter: https://twitter.com/ddofinternet





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dailydoseofinternet/





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DailyDoseOfInternet





If YOU film a video and think it is good enough to be featured on Daily Dose Of Internet, you can submit videos to me using the link below, and you will get paid.





Only send in videos that you personally filmed.





https://www.thedailydoseofinternet.com/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwZXulsJEtc





Thumbnail: https://www.vulture.com/amp/2019/02/15-irrefutable-reasons-we-might-be-living-in-a-simulation.html





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://phys.org/news/2016-11-matrix-style-simulation.html