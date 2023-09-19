⚡️Strike by the Azerbaijani OTRK on the position of the Armenian air defense in Stepanakert.Various Internet users from Nagorno-Karabakh also report strikes on Stepanakert and an air raid raid.The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not attacked during anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh.

Well, this is the day when the fate of Armenia as a whole is decided.

Or Pashinyan will give the order to the Armenian army to defend Karabakh. Or he will pretend that nothing is happening.

In the first case, it will be very, very difficult for Armenia. In the second case, there will no longer be any subjectivity of Armenia. Not right away. But the vector will be clear.

However, as I see it, the majority of Armenian citizens have already made a choice in favor of the second option. Problematic Karabakh will be exchanged for several years of quiet life, and what happens after that is no longer important.

Yes, but it will not be Pashinyan who will be blamed for this, but Russia. This is absolutely certain.

Destruction of the Tor air defense system of the Armenian armed forces near the Khankendi-Khojaly road (that I will probably not post.)

“Only legitimate military targets are destroyed using precision weapons,” the department said.