Blender model : Phillip 600W How to Make a Banana Smoothie Creamy and Delicious Recipe in 3 Minutes Hi everyone, welcome back to my channel. In today's video, I'm going to show you how to make a creamy and delicious banana smoothie in just 3 minutes. This smoothie is perfect for breakfast, snack, or dessert, and it's packed with nutrients and antioxidants that will boost your energy and immunity. Bananas are one of my favorite fruits because they are rich in potassium, fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. They also help regulate blood pressure, digestion, and mood. Bananas are also very versatile and can be combined with different ingredients to create different flavors and textures. To make this smoothie, you will need: - 3 bananas - 100ml cup of fresh milk - 1 teaspoons of honey - 3 teaspoon of syrup (optional) I hope you enjoyed this video and learned how to make a banana smoothie and its health benefits. If you did, please give this video a thumbs up and subscribe to my channel for more easy and healthy recipes. Thank you so much for watching and I'll see you in the next one. Bye! 🍌🍌🍌11 Evidence-Based Health Benefits of Bananas🍌🍌🍌 1. Bananas Contain Many Important Nutrients 2. Bananas Contain Nutrients That Moderate Blood Sugar Levels 3. Bananas May Improve Digestive Health 4. Bananas May Aid Weight Loss 5. Bananas May Support Heart Health 6. Bananas Contain Powerful Antioxidants 7. Bananas May Help You Feel More Full 8. Unripe Bananas May Improve Insulin Sensitivity 9. Bananas May Improve Kidney Health 10. Bananas May Have Benefits for Exercise 11. Bananas Are Easy to Add to Your Diet

