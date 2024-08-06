12. Court TV 2024-8-6 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King County Superior Court - Seattle
The video is about a court proceeding where the defendant, Reverend Benshoof, is discussing his competency, representation, and charges with the judge.
- Judge requested a competency evaluation, which concluded that he is competent to proceed with the case.
- Reverend Benshoof expressed his desire to represent himself in court and reserved the right to retain private counsel in the future.
- The court set bail at $250,000 for Reverend Benshoof, along with electronic home detention, GPS monitoring, and victim notification if bail is posted.
- Reverend Benshoof objected to the conditions of release, citing financial hardship and asserting innocence in the face of the allegations.
- The court scheduled a trial date for September 24th and a motions hearing for August 15th, where Mr. Ben can address dispositive issues and challenges to search warrants.