12. Court TV 2024-8-6 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
52 views • 9 months ago

King County Superior Court - Seattle

The video is about a court proceeding where the defendant, Reverend Benshoof, is discussing his competency, representation, and charges with the judge.

  • Judge requested a competency evaluation, which concluded that he is competent to proceed with the case.
  • Reverend Benshoof expressed his desire to represent himself in court and reserved the right to retain private counsel in the future.
  • The court set bail at $250,000 for Reverend Benshoof, along with electronic home detention, GPS monitoring, and victim notification if bail is posted.
  • Reverend Benshoof objected to the conditions of release, citing financial hardship and asserting innocence in the face of the allegations.
  • The court scheduled a trial date for September 24th and a motions hearing for August 15th, where Mr. Ben can address dispositive issues and challenges to search warrants.
Keywords
politicscorruptioncourt
