Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: The Global Lie & The Principle
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
97 views • 06/27/2023

Originally published on TFR on Feb 17, 2016.

I join Rob on his TFR show to discuss my documentary The Global Lie and The Principle by Robert Sungensis.

science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation

