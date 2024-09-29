Loma Linda Fulfills Ellen White's Dream: Adventists & Catholics Unite. Sunday Law Coming Soon

Loma Linda University Encourages Learning From Roman Catholicism in Upcoming Meeting. Adventism and Catholicism in a Changing World. The Seventh-day Adventist and Roman Catholic Churches have had a turbulent relationship through the years. But in today’s world many people see them as having much more in common than what separates them. The panel will explore the intriguing question of what the two churches can learn from each other and what that might imply for the future. Reinder Bruinsma will premier his new book on the topic at the close of the program. Sponsored by Loma Linda University Center for Understanding World Religions and Humanities Program. Reinder Bruinsma. Loma Linda SDA church & Loma Linda University are both in apostasy!





Two weeks ago, Ganoune Diop said this:





The Roman Catholic church changed in 1965, and now they are champions of religious liberty.





Dignitatis humanae (1965 Roman Catholic document) is a beautiful text on religious liberty. Adventists have to be educated in what is happening in the world so that we will not uh slander people you know.





Jesus was uh has a ecumenical mission.





Diop has given himself the task of forging ecumenical alliances under the guise of public affairs. So enamored is he with the United Nations, that he even held a meeting in 2019 to encourage other churches to support the UN Agenda 2030 sustainable development initiative. Unbelievable.





Pope in multi-faith Singapore says ‘all religions are a path to God’. In a line that may once again stir reaction in more traditional Catholic quarters, Pope Francis on Friday wrapped up a three-day visit to Singapore, a country with large pockets of at least five different faiths, that “all religions are a path to God.”





“They are like different languages in order to arrive at God, but God is God for all,” the pope said, who had set aside his prepared text and spoke largely off the cuff. “Since God is God for all, then we are all children of God.”





The pontiff made his remarks during a interreligious meeting with young people held at a Catholic junior college, just prior to departing Singapore for his return flight to Rome.





