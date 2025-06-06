BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Morning Manna - June 6, 2025 - 2 Kings 4:1-7 - What Is In Your House?
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1047 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 3 months ago

In this powerful Faith Friday episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc explore the miraculous provision of God through the story of Elisha and the widow in 2 Kings 4:1-7. Faced with overwhelming debt and the threat of losing her sons to slavery, the widow cries out for help. Elisha asks her one pivotal question: What do you have in your house? This question unlocks a profound principle of faith — God works with what we already have. As the widow gathers vessels and obeys the prophet's instructions, God multiplies her small jar of oil into an abundant supply that not only pays her debt but sustains her family for life. The teaching emphasizes personal responsibility, obedience, preparation, and expectation in faith. It is a lesson in releasing faith through action, involving your family in miracles, and never underestimating what God can do with even the smallest resources in your hand.

Keywords
deathwisdomdeliverancemercyjudgmentcovenantrighteousnesspathchoicesuprightrickwilesmorningmanna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy