Trump meets w/ Polish president in NYC, touts ‘very good and personal relationship’ with the US ally

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Manhattan, touting his close personal relationship with the NATO-nation leader who has called for more international support for war-torn Ukraine.





The meeting, which took place in the 77-year-old presumptive Republican nominee’s lavish Trump Tower apartment, lasted two and a half hours, the Trump campaign told The Post.





The two men discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine, the conflict with Israel in the Middle East, and “many other topics having to do with getting to world peace,” a readout of the meeting said.





“He’s doing a fantastic job,” Trump said of Duda, referring to him as “my friend,” as they walked into the lobby of the building,





