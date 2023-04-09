Florida Sheriff - Calls Reporter Dumbass 8Apr23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:53 Florida Sheriff Billy Woods to Media
:48 Florida Sheriff TELLS OFF Media
1:02 Florida Sheriff Billy Woods SNAPS on reporter
:31 Sheriff Grady Judd
4 clips, 3:16.
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods on Friday slammed "society," "school districts" and gun law rhetoric after announcing the arrests of two juveniles — one of whom is just 12 years old — in connection with the recent killings of three teenagers in Florida. A third juvenile suspect remains at large, and the attorney general's office is weighing whether to charge all three suspects as adults, Woods said during a press conference. "The fact is: society fails them. We do not hold our juveniles accountable. We minimize their actions," Woods said Friday. The suspects are accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, 16-year-old Camille Quarles, and an unnamed 17-year-old male on or around March 30 in rural Marion County.
foxnews.com/us/florida-sheriff-billy-woods-goes-off-reporter-asks-about-gun-control-following-teen-murders