EPOCH TV | Has "Get Trump" for Election 2024 Already Started?

EPOCH TV | Over the Target with Brendon Fallon & Lee Smith

Has "Get Trump" for Election 2024 Already Started?





The DOJ has interfered in the last two election cycles — from Russia collusion in 2016 to 2020’s Russian disinformation. So what’s in store for 2024?





It’s a combination of the two — with the DOJ indicting Trump under the espionage act and the FBI shielding Biden from investigations into his deals with foreign officials. And that’s only what we can see right now, because if the past is a guide to the present, there’s much more going on behind the scenes.





In this forward-looking episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith dig deep into the details of the War for 2024