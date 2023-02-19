© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28ue5ode8f
彼得·麦卡洛博士：在欧洲进行新冠疫苗注射之前，35 岁以下的职业和半职业运动员中大约有 29 人发生心脏骤停。 现在，这个数字已经上升到每年 283 例心脏骤停。
Dr. Peter McCullough: Before the C19 shots in Europe, there were approximately 29 cardiac arrests among pro and semi-pro athletes under age 35.
Now, that number has risen to 283 cardiac arrests a year.