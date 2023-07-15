Western feminist nations' 33.3% reptilian demon population now shapeshifting to test humans reaction

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2023). The Western feminist nations’ 33.3% reptilian hybrid demon spirit population are now shapeshifting on airplanes everywhere to test the humans’ reactions. The Western feminist nations’ End Times most wicked dumbest evil post-1960s hippy’s grandchildren generation are flipping out and panicking. They did not believe our real Christians’ warnings every day in our daily sermons for decades, but now that they are seeing these shapeshifters, they are going crazy and running away in fear. The Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” fake Christian hordes are extremely evil in these End Times, so they are reacting in panic and fear and anger. They are not like God’s real Christian samurai warriors, who laugh at the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites and Satan Lucifer, and rebuke them and bind them in Jesus’ name and authority. The real Christians, who have God’s love, do not panic or have fear or go wild like these heathens. The heathens go crazy and run away. Dear brethren, you are real Christian samurai warriors of Christ, so banzai charge the millions of reptilian hybrid genocidal psychopathic globalist elites who have killed millions of people, and do not run away from them in fear and panic. These Western feminist nations’ “uncovered women’s heads” 200 million fake Christian Americans are very strong when it comes to yelling and screaming for their “women’s rights” and “women’s equality” which the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witches have indoctrinated them with, but when it comes to defending the 12 million children from these reptilian hybrids and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Satanists who bite their heads off and cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day, they are cowardly traitors and run away in panic and screaming and wailing and crying and fear. This is the difference between the spirit of Jezebel that demon-possesses most of the Western feminist nations’ populace now versus the Holy Spirit of God who inhabits his real Christians. God’s order of the day is, “Attack, attack, attack.” Displace Satan Lucifer from the heavens, and restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist, and hunt them down and their millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins, and destroy them, dear brethren. If you are a fake Christian, then ignore everything we real Christians preach, and remain silent and condone evil and do not warn your church donators that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ populace are no longer humans and join the devil. Go to your church pastors and listen to his sermons until you get destroyed by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. If you are Christ’s followers, then speak out the truth, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and slaughter your family, and all your church donators will leave you in terror & disgust & anger, thinking you are a lunatic, just like they thought Jesus was a lunatic. Do one or the other, but do not do things halfway like a lukewarm fake Christian by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the truth to make it safe for yourself from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators, in order to try to appease both Satan Lucifer and God. That is an insult to God. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine