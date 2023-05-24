BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 10: Pastor Dale Thackrah
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 05/24/2023

Pastor Dale Thackrah of Redeemer Bible Church in Arizona joins me to discuss lack of bravery from the pulpit, evangelism becoming an idol, Andy Stanley and the Mega Church pastors, and how we should speak the truth in the face of hostility!


Dale Thackrah is A former care & counseling pastor at Compass Bible Church in Aliso Viejo, California. He attended seminary at Talbot School of Theology (Biola University) and earned his MA in Theology in 2009. He is currently a doctoral candidate at Talbot School of Theology, studying Church Strategy and Leadership. He is also the current Senior Executive Pastor at Redeemer Bible Church in Arizona.


Find Dale

Twitter: @daleethackrah 

Redeemer Bible Church: redeemeraz.org

Redeeming Truth Podcast: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLViZXZvfiieZEiZH7F4j97PcAmIpfV9F


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty 

Cash App: $jesusandliberty


TRY MASTER FOCUS: 

https://trymasterfocus.com/Rumbleviewers


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

Follow me

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


Link to Andy Stanley Article: https://protestia.com/2023/04/12/andy-stanley-denies-the-genesis-acount-says-god-only-said-it-to-accommodate-to-our-capacity/


Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchcultureculturewar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy