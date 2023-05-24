Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 10: Pastor Dale Thackrah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Dale Thackrah of Redeemer Bible Church in Arizona joins me to discuss lack of bravery from the pulpit, evangelism becoming an idol, Andy Stanley and the Mega Church pastors, and how we should speak the truth in the face of hostility!
Dale Thackrah is A former care & counseling pastor at Compass Bible Church in Aliso Viejo, California. He attended seminary at Talbot School of Theology (Biola University) and earned his MA in Theology in 2009. He is currently a doctoral candidate at Talbot School of Theology, studying Church Strategy and Leadership. He is also the current Senior Executive Pastor at Redeemer Bible Church in Arizona.
Find Dale
Twitter: @daleethackrah
Redeemer Bible Church: redeemeraz.org
Redeeming Truth Podcast: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLViZXZvfiieZEiZH7F4j97PcAmIpfV9F
Link to Andy Stanley Article: https://protestia.com/2023/04/12/andy-stanley-denies-the-genesis-acount-says-god-only-said-it-to-accommodate-to-our-capacity/