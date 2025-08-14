EPISODE 437: SACRED SCIENCE

Del Bigtree sits down with Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake to discuss their explosive new book Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, the reported Chinese Chikungunya outbreak, and RFK Jr.’s bold move to defund mRNA vaccine projects—and what it means for the future.





Then, Jefferey Jaxen exposes the UK’s crackdown on free speech, Canada’s push for “climate lockdowns,” and the shocking push to genetically engineer humans in the name of the climate.





Plus—join Phase 2 of the ICAN Legacy Project and leave your mark on history at The Terrace.





Guests: Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, John Leake